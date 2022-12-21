Family of young woman allegedly killed in Massey call accused 'coward' in court

Neighbours spoke of hearing screams when the woman was killed in Massey, Auckland, and now feel less safe than they did previously.

Family and friends of the Auckland woman who died in West Auckland yelled “you coward” at the man who is accused of her murder.

The woman was Farzana Yaqubi who was part of the Hazara community in Auckland.

Police launched a homicide investigation after Yaqubi’s death in Massey on Monday evening and on Tuesday a 30-year-old man charged with murder.

The man appeared at Waitākere District Court on Wednesday in front of Judge June Jelas.

His lawyer, Paul Borich KC, sought interim name suppression so his family in India could be notified of the murder charge.

The accused was remanded in custody without plea to appear at the High Court in February.

Family and friends of the Yaqubi sat quietly in the courtroom while the accused appeared but as he left they screamed.

They yelled “how could you, you coward, she was just a child,” and had to be escorted out of the courtroom.

Stuff Police investigating the sudden death of a woman in Massey.

Members of the Auckland Afghan community have been left shaken after her death.

Ahmed Fayyaz, spokesperson for the United Hazara Association of Auckland, said his community was “in shock” over the news.

“Tragic news, when I heard it, our family, everyone is shocked,” he said.

Fayyaz said Auckland wasn’t safe any more and his family had thought about moving to Australia as the employees for his removal and parts business were receiving abuse.

“We used to say this was heaven, it was a country where we felt safe.”

Fayyaz said there were a couple of thousand ethnic Hazaras in Auckland, with most coming from the Tampa. In 2001 438 refugees were rescued by the Norwegian container ship Tampa.

On Monday night, Waitākere Badminton Centre president Peter Beckerleg​ said police locked down the hall and told people not to go in or out as the incident unfolded about 6pm.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police are continuing their investigation into the death of a woman in Massey.

“I don’t know the details, but it's terrible for the people involved. The centre is usually a safe place, it’s a family space.

“I don't think what happened had anything do with badminton,” he said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland said officers were called to a property on Royal Road at 5.45pm on Monday after receiving reports of a “seriously injured” woman.

“Sadly, she died at the scene,” Poland said.