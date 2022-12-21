Homestay parent sexually assaulted international student

Madhur Sharma has failed to have his sentence overturned.

A homestay parent sexually assaulted an international student the night before she was meant to fly home.

Madhur Sharma​ has now failed to overturn his conviction and sentence at the Court of Appeal.

Sharma was found guilty by a jury at the Manukau District Court and was sentenced to two years and four months’ imprisonment. But he was granted bail pending appeal.

He has now been ordered to surrender himself to the prison director at Mt Eden Corrections Facility by noon on Thursday.

READ MORE:

* Jail sentences reduced for men who raped teenage girl in Canterbury

* 'I know this is wrong': Australian teacher raped student in classroom

* Teacher jailed for sex with boy has nine months shaved off prison sentence



The international student was a 22-year-old who had come to New Zealand for a five-week English language course.

Sharma was the woman’s homestay parent.

On the last day of the language course, the woman went to farewell drinks with her friends before returning to Sharma’s home.

By the time she got home she was drunk.

Sharma and the woman then had dinner together and drank more alcohol.

“[The victim] became very drunk, to the point she briefly blacked out and at some stage vomited.”

Her evidence was she woke up on the couch to Sharma kissing her mouth, licking her face and touching her body.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The man must surrender himself to Mt Eden Corrections Facility on Thursday.

She alleged Sharma carried her into his bedroom.

He lifted her clothing, pulled down her underwear and sexually assaulted her while she feigned being asleep. This was the charge he was found guilty by the jury of.

The woman was due to fly out of New Zealand the following morning.

In the early hours, she rang the course’s provider’s emergency number and said she’d been sexually assaulted by her homestay parent.

She was picked up and taken to the police.

The woman underwent a medical examination and Sharma’s DNA was found after swabs were taken.

Sharma initially denied any sexual activity took place, but two days later he said there had been consensual kissing on the couch when they were both intoxicated.

He then maintained any sexual touching was consensual.

At the Court of Appeal, Sharma said the guilty verdict was unreasonable because the jury returned not guilty verdicts on five charges.

Sharma also said the sentence should have been one of home detention.

The Court of appeal did not consider the jury’s guilty verdict was unreasonable.

Where to get help

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.