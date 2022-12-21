Victim of Auckland church shooting was Auckland Mongrel Mob boss

A person has died at the Papatoetoe Seventh-Day Adventist Community Church while a Saturday service was being held.

The victim of a shooting at an Auckland church was the leader of an Auckland chapter of the Mongrel Mob.

Daniel Eliu, 46, was shot dead outside the Papatoetoe Seventh-Day Adventist Community Church on Saturday in what police described as an isolated “deliberately targeted” killing.

Police are yet to make any arrests and say the investigation is ongoing.

Eliu was the leader of the Mongrel Mob’s Auckland ‘Notorious’ chapter for the last four years.

READ MORE:

* Alleged shooter waited at church for victim before killing, witness says

* Community leader worried about gang retaliation pleads for 'peace and calm' after man killed outside Auckland church

* 'We're part of history, you can't erase us': Mongrel Mob fight ban on gang insignia at cemetery



A killing of any gang member, especially the leader, could trigger a violent retaliation in a world characterised by honour and machismo.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Members of the Mongrel Mob gathered at the church on Saturday to pay their respects to Eliu. (File photo)

The shooting of Killer Beez president Josh Masters in 2019 led to a split between the once-aligned Killer Beez and Tribesmen and a wider simmering gang war.

However, in November, the president of the Tribesmen MC gang Dion Snell was shot in Ōtara, which seemingly hasn’t resulted in the kind of retaliatory violence like Auckland experienced in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

In a Facebook post, Mongrel Mob Kingdom president Sonny Fatupaito said Eliu had fought bravely and “sacrificed his life for Mongrelizm”.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Waikato Mongrel Mob leader, Sonny Fatupaito, said he had last seen Eliu at a rugby league tournament in November.

The president of the Waikato chapter said he had last seen Eliu at a function in Auckland the end of November when hundreds of the gang’s membership had travelled to Waikato for a league tournament.

“I will reach out to the fruits of your labours and I will find out that they are truly gone, and it’s then I will miss you, but I promise you I will not forget you.”

Fatupaito said Eliu, who he knew as ‘Sa-Dan Notorious’, had now lost his pain and his soul was free.

The Auckland boss was killed as he and other congregation members shuffled from the church around 10am after they had attended an event hosted by the Grace Foundation.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police cordoned off the church on Saturday while forensic officers carried out their investigation.

The Grace Foundation is co-founded by former Mongrel Mob Auckland boss David Letele Snr, father of David ‘Buttabean’ Letele, and helps those from marginalised backgrounds turn their lives around.

While the Mongrel Mob claims to be moving members on from drug crime, members of its chapters, including Notorious, have been recently jailed.

Auckland councillor Alf Filipaina, a former policeman, said he thought the killing was unlikely to have been gang motivated as the killer had gotten so close to Eliu.

Stuff reported on Monday that the alleged killer was subsequently spotted in CCTV footage in the church service Eliu was attending.

“My gut feeling is it is not gang related,” Filipaina said.

“There’s something else to it... the fact they’ve got the opportunity to get that close to him.”

Filipaina also said it was also a positive sign police hadn’t signalled to the community to be cautious of wider violence.

A July parliamentary research paper found in April 2022 there were 293 people total on police’s national gang list in Auckland.