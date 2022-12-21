Disabled man granted resident visa after historical conviction set aside

About 50 people attended the candlelight vigil for Narinderjit Singh at Aotea Square earlier this year.

A disabled man is “delighted and enormously relieved” he won’t be deported after a historical conviction for damaging a car was set aside.

Polio survivor Narinderjit Singh​ – who has lived in Aotearoa for 22 years – is paralysed and uses a wheelchair.

Back in 2017, Singh pleaded guilty to a charge of wilful damage and was sentenced to 12 months’ supervision which meant he was liable for deportation.

Earlier this month, Justice Paul Davison released a decision setting Singh’s conviction aside.

READ MORE:

* Disabled man who was set to be deported has historical conviction set aside

* Family of disabled man being deported over historical conviction say lack of support in India a 'death sentence'



Immigration New Zealand spokesperson Stephen Dunstan confirmed on Wednesday a delegated decision maker reviewed Singh’s case and decided to cancel his deportation liability notice and grant him residence.

“We are all delighted at the outcome and enormously relieved,” Immigration lawyer Alastair McClymont said.

He said they were “incredulous” that it took Singh’s barrister Tudor Clee, the Green Party and the Migrant Workers Association to campaign on Singh’s behalf.

“The Minister’s refusal to even consider allowing a severely disabled human being to remain with his whole family in New Zealand demonstrates a total absence of humanity and common sense, let alone the empathy and compassion upon which they claim to govern by,” McClymont said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Justice Paul Davison set Narinderjit Singh’s conviction aside.

In 2014, Singh was convicted of wilful damage of a car. He claimed a neighbour had been constantly bullying him, mocking his disability and taunting him with racist comments.

During a major mental health episode, Singh drove his car into the neighbour's car. No one was injured, and he pleaded guilty to the offence.

In December 2014, he was served with a deportation liability notice because he was said to have concealed relevant information when applying for a residence class visa many years prior.

In May 2021, Singh was served with a reactivation of the deportation liability notice, having been convicted of an offence committed within the five-year suspension period.

At the High Court hearing, Singh said if he was deported to India his disability and mental health would be heavily stigmatised.

His mobility and independence would be poor if he were to be deported.

Singh’s lawyer, Tudor Clee, submitted Singh had no recollection of the deportation notice he was issued back in 2014 due to his poor mental health.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Michael Woods, alongside Tourism Aotearoa CEO Rebecca Ingram, announced changes to immigration settings to help ease a worker shortage. Video first published August 21 2022.

In Justice Davison’s decision, he was satisfied Singh was clearly suffering from significantly disordered thinking back in 2014.

When Singh received the letter in 2021, he finally became aware of his position.

Clee sought for Singh to be discharged without conviction, saying he was remorseful and deportation presented a significant danger because of his physical and mental health.

Justice Davison said there was a link between Singh’s mental health issues and his decision to deliberately drive the car.

The High Court judge considered Singh’s deportation would have especially severe consequences for him because of his physical disabilities, mental health, no family support in India and his limited ability to work.