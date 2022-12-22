Police arrest man on 15 charges of driving while disqualified

Police arrest man on fifteen charges of driving while disqualified (file photo).

Police have arrested one 38-year-old man alleged to have strong links to the Mongrel Mob, in Kerikeri as part of Operation Cobalt.

He will face 15 charges of driving while disqualified and a charge relating to the use of a document.

The accused is due to appear in the Kaikohe District Court on 11 January 2023.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said people can expect to see an increased police presence throughout summer.

“We welcome information from anyone who has concerns about organised crime, gang activity, or the illegal possession of firearms in their community,” Verry said.

Police are encouraging the public to report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.