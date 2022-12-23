Man arrested after gun, stolen vehicles found by police

Police recovered firearms, ammunition and stolen property from an address in Feilding.

One man has been arrested and is due to appear in court after police discovered a gun and stolen vehicles.

Sergeant Nick Lawton said Manawatū police had seized a firearm, ammunition and three vehicles from an address in Feilding.

“On Thursday morning staff patrolling the Feilding area identified a stolen ute parked in the driveway of an address.

“While making inquiries into the ute, staff identified another vehicle of interest parked at the address.

“Police conducted a search of the property and recovered a sawn-off shotgun, restricted weapons and ammunition. “

Officers also found property believed to have been stolen in a recent burglary and cannabis plants.

A 20-year-old man was arrested and due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court on Friday charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and pistol, stealing a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

Further charges were likely, Lawton said.

Lawton said thanks to the vigilance of staff, police were able to remove weapons from the community and put an offender before the courts.

“This was a great result and demonstrates police commitment to holding those who create harm in our communities to account.

“We welcome information from anyone who has concerns about criminal activity in their community.”

People can give information to police via 105 and on online, or information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-nz.org.

Stuff asked police earlier this week about a firearms burglary and a police statement said officers had received a report of theft at a house in Feilding on November 8.

“Information received suggested recreational firearms were allegedly taken from the address.”

The statement said police were working to find the offenders and establish what was taken.