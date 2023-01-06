Faking or unconscious? Footage from Arthur Taylor's prison transfer released

CCTV and body cam footage captures Arthur Taylor being carried out of Auckland Prison at Paremoremo in December, 2017.

Footage of Arthur Taylor being transferred between prisons – the events of which became the subject of a million-dollar lawsuit, and which a judge ruled shows him feigning unconsciousness – is now allowed to be published.

The self-styled jailhouse lawyer in December failed to convince a judge that his transfer between Auckland Prison at Paremoremo and Waikeria Prison in the Waikato five years ago, was unlawful and breached his rights.

Prison authorities had decided to transfer him to the lower security prison in December 2017 as it had a rehabilitation programme Taylor could access in order to progress his attempts at parole.

By that time he was a low security prisoner at Paremoremo, a high security prison.

READ MORE:

* Prisoner not tortured or treated cruelly, Attorney-General's lawyer tells judge

* Convicted killer recalled to prison after 13 visits to Christchurch’s red-light district

* Blake Lee murder: Siuaki Lisiate gets at least 20 years added to sentence



Taylor, who was then serving a sentence of more than 17 years for various crimes including kidnapping and possession of firearms and explosives, did not want to be moved as he was engaged in court work.

Taylor was moved, and then eventually paroled in 2019.

His sentence has since expired.

Supplied Arthur Taylor was initially carried, and then stretchered, out of Auckland Prison in 2017. Footage supplied by Corrections.

The court case

This year the High Court at Wellington heard multiple claims Taylor raised relating to his treatment in jail.

While Taylor sought about $1.5m in damages, in December Justice Andru Isac dismissed most of his claims – but did find Taylor had been subject to excessive strip searches, privacy breaches and being denied time outside his cell. Taylor was awarded $18,000.

Now, a significant amount of footage that captured Taylor’s transfer between the prisons, presented as evidence during the case, is allowed to be published following an application by Taylor.

Previously he was bound to a confidentiality agreement that meant it could not be published or shared.

Corrections opposed the release of the footage, saying its publication risked identifying Corrections staff in a context where “Mr Taylor maintains his criticism of the staff to an audience that will not have read the judgment, or media reporting on the judgment, exonerating those individuals of wrongdoing”.

Corrections alleged Taylor had previously lied about the footage, and that open justice had been served by way of the footage being played in court.

But Justice Isac said there was no proper basis preventing Taylor from using or publishing the footage.

“Afterall, he is the central focus of all of it. While Corrections may have a concern over any accompanying commentary or opinion Mr Taylor may express when using the footage, he is entitled to express his views whether they are accurate or not.”

Corrections was given time to blur the faces of the staff captured in the footage, which is taken from CCTV and body cams worn by staff. Stuff has condensed the footage into two videos.

The transfer

Preparations for Taylor’s transfer were months in the making and involved the Site Emergency Response Team (SERT), such were fears that Taylor, already classified as a high and complex needs prisoner, would resist the move.

Ross Giblin Arthur Taylor said his transfer to Waikeria was illegal and breached his rights.

Taylor had a history of escaping from prison, including a notorious break out of Paremoremo in 1998. Thus, while he was told he would be transferred, he was not given the date, and was surprised one morning in December 2017.

At least 15 people were involved in Taylor’s move, with the SERT team instructed to use no more than “minimal or necessary force” if he resisted, according to Justice Isac’s judgment.

The footage shows Taylor at Auckland Prison’s receiving office surrounded by prison staff – all the parties agreed that Taylor was disputing the lawfulness of the transfer and refusing to move – before being taken to the ground by Corrections staff. Taylor doesn’t get up and appears to be unconscious while staff ask him to move.

Subsequent footage shows them struggling to carry an apparently inert and heavy Taylor around the prison, including upstairs, before putting him on a stretcher. He is then bundled into a van and driven to the Waikato prison.

The time between the moment Taylor was told he was being transferred to apparently waking at Waikeria was more than six hours. Taylor says he was unconscious the entire time.

The footage shows him appearing to wake up about half an hour after being put in an at risk unit at the prison, before arguing with staff about the lawfulness of being in the unit.

SUPPLIED Footage captures Arthur Taylor at Waikeria Prison, after being transferred out of Auckland Prison.

Taylor engaged medical practitioner, Dr James Freeman, who told the court that there were various reasons Taylor could have fallen unconscious. But none of it washed with the judge.

“Such a lengthy period of unconsciousness is not easy to explain,” Justice Isac said in his judgment.

“Indeed, Dr Freeman was compelled to suggest a complex series of possible interactions and biological processes beginning with compression of Mr Taylor’s abdomen cutting off blood supply through the vena cava (a large vein returning blood to the heart) possibly causing a form of seizure followed by a post-ictal state.”

While Taylor has said he was forced down and a foot placed on his back, Justice Isac said the footage didn’t show that to be the case.

Justice Isac was unconvinced that Taylor was unconscious, noting 15 prison staff witnesses thought he was faking it. They said Taylor had opened his eyes, tensed his arm, and moved his body.

Taylor strenuously denies putting it on, and claimed that not only was he unconscious, he didn’t receive appropriate medical care during this time. Justice Isac said no less than six nurses had checked on him during the transfer.

“They were all clear that had they genuinely considered Mr Taylor was unwell, they would have called an ambulance and had him transferred to a hospital. I accept their evidence...Having considered the evidence, I am satisfied by a clear margin that Mr Taylor was not unconscious, and instead pretended to be.”

Ultimately Justice Isac said Freeman’s evidence for Taylor was unconvincing, and said it appeared Freeman had taken on an advocacy role, highlighting Freeman’s comparison between Taylor’s case, and the death of George Floyd who died when a police officer kneeled on his back, compressing his breathing.

“The comparison with Mr Floyd’s death was an exaggeration of the seriousness of Mr Taylor’s treatment...there is no equivalence between the two,” Justice Isac said.

A statement from a Corrections spokesperson said, “Corrections acknowledges the judgment by Justice Isac, and has nothing further to add to the findings and conclusions he has made.”

Taylor was disappointed with the judge’s ruling, but said people could watch the footage and make up their own minds.

“I have ...fought to ensure that the court of public opinion can view for themselves what happened and come to their own conclusions. I’m not the one that has anything to hide, Corrections has fought tooth and nail and spent considerable public moneys over the last few years to try and stop this video footage being released. So, you the people of Aotearoa/New Zealand who pay for this circus please make up your own minds.”