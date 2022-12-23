Man charged with possession of explosive a fortnight after Warkworth raid

Police's Operation Cobalt has arrested multiple gang members on drug and weapons charges this week.

Police have charged a 44-year-old Mongrel Mob member a fortnight after an Auckland raid which saw an 18-year-old woman charged with assaulting police.

As part of Operation Cobalt, police said on December 8 that they carried out a search warrant on a property in Warkworth where they came across weapons and “precursor substances” used in manufacturing methamphetamine.

A man was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of an explosive and charges relating to the manufacture of methamphetamine.

He is set to appear in the North Short District Court at the end of January.

NZ Police/Supplied Police seized a sawn-off shotgun and homemade taser as part of an Operation Cobalt raid.

On Thursday, a search warrant executed on Kiwitea Street in Auckland’s Sandringham also charged two people with possession of methamphetamine for supply.

A 31-year-old male – a Commanchero gang associate – and a 32-year-old woman were set to appear in the Auckland District Court on Friday.

“Police are still making enquiries as a result of the search warrant so we cannot rule out further charges being laid as a result,” Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said.

Meanwhile, a 36-year-old Tribesmen gang member is also facing gun charges after he was found in possession of a homemade taser, a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition.

“Police have charged the man with offences including participating in a criminal group, four counts of unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition and receiving stolen property,” Proctor said.

Operation Cobalt is a nationwide crackdown on gangs by police which began in June.