Man dies on Christmas Day after reports of fight at Auckland property

A man has died in Auckland after reports of fighting and disorder.

A man has died on Christmas Day after reports of a fight.

A 57-year-old man was found by police with critical injuries following the incident in the Auckland suburb of Takanini, but died a short time later.

A police spokesperson said they were called to a residential property on Airfield Rd at 12.20am, after reports of disorder and fighting.

“Initial inquiries indicate those involved in the incident were known to each other.

“First aid was immediately provided, however, tragically, the man died a short time later,” the spokesperson said.

A guard remains at the property.