Homicide inquiry launched after woman's death on Auckland motorway

A homicide inquiry has been launched following the death of a 19-year-old woman in a crash on State Highway 20.

Emergency crews were called to a one-vehicle crash on State Highway 20, near Mangere, at 3.24am on December 26.

They found a woman, who died at the scene, while a 20-year-old man was helping with their investigation, a police spokesperson said.

Police are appealing for help from the public in relation to the death, including any dash camera footage from other motorists.

Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said police were “aware” of vehicles on Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway at the time of the crash, and would like to speak to anyone who witnessed it.

“We are appealing to any witnesses with dash cameras to review their footage and contact us if they have any imagery that may assist with our investigation,” he said.

“A vehicle examination and enquiries continue, and formal identification processes are still underway.”

Police have extended their “sincere condolences to the deceased woman’s friends and family at this difficult time”.