Man charged with kidnapping after woman's death on Auckland motorway

SH20 near Puhinui Rd was closed early Boxing Day after Police responded to a serious incident that left a woman dead

A 20-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping, driving while forbidden and refusing an officer’s request for blood, following the death of a 19-year-old woman in a crash on State Highway 20.

The man, who earlier on Monday was said to be assisting police with their inquiries, had appeared at the Counties Manukau District Court that day.

Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said it was likely “more charges will be forthcoming”.

On Monday afternoon, police announced a homicide inquiry had been launched following the fatal crash.

Emergency crews were called to a one-vehicle crash on State Highway 20, near Mangere, at 3.24am on December 26.

They found a woman, who died at the scene, while a 20-year-old man was helping with their investigation, a police spokesperson said.

Police were appealing for help from the public in relation to the death, including any dash camera footage from motorists.

READ MORE:

* 'Vehicle of interest': Police seek ute in relation to Gisborne homicide

* Charges yet to be laid, police fatal crash investigations in final stages

* Police seek blue SUV in double Tauranga homicide case



Adkin said police were “aware” of vehicles on Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway at the time of the crash, and would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

“We are appealing to any witnesses with dash cameras to review their footage and contact us if they have any imagery that may assist with our investigation,” he said.

“A vehicle examination and enquiries continue, and formal identification processes are still underway.”

Do you know more? Email newstips@stuff.co.nz

Police have extended their “sincere condolences to the deceased woman’s friends and family at this difficult time”.