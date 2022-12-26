Assault with a weapon charge laid over Christmas Day death

A 47-year-old man has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon by police investigating a Christmas Day death.

The victim, a 57-year-old man, was found by police with critical injuries following the incident in the Auckland suburb of Takanini, but died a short time later.

A police spokesperson said on Christmas Day they were called to a residential property on Airfield Rd at 12.20am, after reports of disorder and fighting.

“Initial inquiries indicate those involved in the incident were known to each other.

“First aid was immediately provided, however, tragically, the man died a short time later,” the spokesperson said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Police: File Image.

Police said more charges were expected to be laid.

The 47-year-old man charged with assault with a weapon was due to appear in Manukau District Court on Tuesday.

Police were appealing to the public, asking anyone who might have CCTV footage or have witnessed the incident to contact 105. The police file number was: 221225/7067.

“The community can expect to see a continued police presence in the area as a scene examination and enquiries continue. Police extend our condolences to the deceased persons friends and family at this difficult time,” a spokesperson said.