Police say 'no significant issues' at funeral for gang boss killed in Auckland

Mongrel Mob members start a convoy from the funeral of Daniel Eliu, who was shot dead on December 17.

Police have said there were “no significant issues” at the funeral of the Mongrel Mob boss who was killed in a targeted attack outside a South Auckland church before Christmas.

Daniel Eliu, 46, was shot dead outside the Papatoetoe Seventh-Day Adventist Community Church on December 17 in what police described as an isolated, “deliberately targeted” killing.

Police are yet to make any arrests over the killing, 11 days on and have not answered Stuff’s questions around whether the killing was gang-related.

His funeral was held on Wednesday.

Eliu was the leader of the Mongrel Mob’s Auckland “Notorious” chapter for the last four years and his killing shocked family and mob members.

Police issued a statement at 4pm after the funeral had finished which said there were no major incidents.

“Officers have been monitoring the large number of gang members attending the tangi, however we are pleased with their behaviour overall,” said Counties Manukau acting district commander Inspector Matthew Srhoj.

Supplied/Stuff A procession was held after the funeral for slain Auckland Mongrel Mob Notorious boss Daniel Eliu on Wednesday.

Srhoj said there would be several driving infringements followed up with, but there were no serious incidents related to the funeral.

A church service at Māngere Memorial Hall began at about 10.30am. About 150 Mongrel Mob members and family attended.

More Mongrel Mob members were filtering around outside the hall.

Cars were parked in all marked spaces and on the lawn around the memorial hall. On the Coronation Rd end of Domain Rd, a red Toyota was blocking the road and half a dozen patched members are standing around it.

Cars were being turned around at the little road block by mob members, while officers in a police car watch on.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said officers in about a dozen unmarked police cars were observing the funeral, with the Eagle helicopter circling overhead.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Mongrel Mob members block Domain Rd, Mangere Bridge.

At about 1pm, Mongrel Mob members on motorcycles rode in convoy to Manukau Memorial Gardens, where Eliu is being buried.

Eighteen police cars and about two dozen officers are controlling the entrance to the gardens.

In a statement, police said they had been monitoring the gang movements.

“Officers have a highly visible presence in areas where we know gang members and associates are travelling.

Stuff Police are controlling the entrance to Manukau Memorial Gardens, where Eliu is being buried.

“Any unlawful behaviour will be investigated and followed up with enforcement action.”

Police said they would maintain a visible presence on the roads and urged those travelling to not act in a way that puts other road users at risk.

If anyone is concerned for their safety, they are asked to call 111.

Eliu was given a guard of honour by Mongrel Mob members as his body was taken to the hall by a Tipene Funerals hearse.

Over the past several days, different chapters of the Mongrel Mob have come to pay their respects to Eliu who lay in an open casket at a house Māngere East.

The joint Samoan-Māori memorial concluded on Wednesday.

Sonny Fatupaito and other members of the Mongrel Mob Kingdom chapter from Waikato paid their respects to Eliu on Tuesday, footage posted to Facebook showed.

In a Facebook post after the killing, Fatupaito said Eliu had fought bravely and “sacrificed his life for Mongrelizm”.

Members of the King Cobras, an Auckland-based gang which started in Ponsonby in the 1950s, also paid their respects to Eliu.

Eliu had been at a Christmas service for the Grace Foundation, which helps those from marginalised backgrounds turn their lives around, when he was shot.

-/Stuff About 150 people are inside Māngere Memorial Hall to pay their respects to the slain Mongrel Mob boss.

The alleged shooter lay in wait through the service, according a witness.

“He was there the whole time, we had so many kids running around the whole time,” co-founder Tui Letele said.

Her husband, Dave, and a handful of others raced to Eliu’s side, trying in vain to keep him alive, administering first aid and CPR.

“We’re all at a loss after what happened – everyone is in shock,” she said.