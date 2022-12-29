Sex offender keeps security guard licence after lying on application form

A sex offender can continue working as a security guard after lying about his past on his application form.

Aywiel Boldit Yor is on the sex offender register in Australia and New Zealand after he was imprisoned for an indecent assault conviction in 2017.

But the security guard licensing authority said he is of “little risk” to the community and has allowed him to continue working – with restrictions.

Yor received a security guard licence in September 2022 but lied on the application form, claiming he did not have any convictions.

He was deported to New Zealand in 2018 where he also had two driving convictions.

Police complained to the security guard licensing tribunal and the Private Security Personnel Licensing Authority (PSPLA). A decision was published on December 19.

A provision within the Private Security Personnel and Private Investigators Act exists for the PSPLA to decline an application for a security licence on the grounds of a person’s character or background.

A licenced security guard is also required by law to notify the ministry of a conviction, as it should disqualify them from holding even a temporary licence.

STUFF The pandemic has pushed up demand for security guards everywhere from retail stores and supermarkets to schools and libraries.

However, licences can be granted to convicted criminals at the discretion of the licensing authority, as happened in the case of a patched Black Power member.

The PSPLA decided Yor could keep working as a security guard, but he was formally reprimanded for lying on his application and prevented from working near anyone under the age of 18, near a school or playground.

The restrictions around children will end in September 2027 when his licence expires, or, when he is removed from the sex offenders register, whichever happens first.

Yor’s defence in the PSPLA hearing was that he was wrongly convicted but couldn’t properly appeal the conviction because he didn’t have enough money for lawyers.

He also claimed to not understand the application form because English is his second language.

“Following the hearing Mr Boldit Yor provided a supporting letter signed from several members of his community. They say that prior to going to Australia and since his return Mr Boldit Yor has been a respected, caring, and responsible community member.”

The authority also told police they should have made their complaint about Yor when he applied for the licence.

“If they had done so it is likely that he would not have been granted his certificate. It is only because Mr Boldit Yor made a false statement in his application that the police have been able to raise these matters now by way of a complaint.”

Yor had not come to police’s attention since returning to NZ in 2018 and his previous driving convictions were from over 20 years ago, the authority said.

“It is likely that Mr Boldit Yor’s employer either completed his application for a certificate for him or assisted him with completing it and Mr Boldit Yor did not at that time disclose his 2 convictions to them.”

The decision comes as the PSPLA has made identification reforms to prevent applicants from being able to lie on forms, like Yor had.

For example, a June 2021 PSPLA decision disqualified a Tribesman gang associate after police raised an objection nine months after she was convicted of methamphetamine possession in September 2020.