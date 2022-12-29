Watch: Auckland armed police arrest 'something like in America'

Armed police were at a petrol station on Portage Rd in South Auckland at about 10.45am on Thursday.

Armed police have made an arrest at a South Auckland petrol station in connection to an Avondale firearms incident on Wednesday.

A witness, who filmed the arrest, said the police response was “something like in America”.

Mahara Waitai lives across the road from the Gull petrol station on Porchester Road in Takanini. She captured the arrest on video.

Armed police were at a petrol station in Auckland's Takanini on Thursday morning.

Waitai was making waffles when her daughter looked out of the window and noticed the police.

A two-minute video showed about a dozen officers with guns drawn and pointed at a black Honda vehicle.

One of the occupants in the car was a 39-year-old man police were searching for.

Dogs can be heard barking in the background as Waitai narrates the scene – saying officers are shouting at the car for the person to come out with their hands above their head.

“Must be badly wanted, look at those cars, with the guns.

“...Something like in America,” Waitai said.

Waitai said the scene lasted 10 to 15 minutes.

About a dozen officers were pointing their rifles at the black Honda, video showed.

“They called for the female driver to step out of the vehicle then proceeded to call for the male passenger to step out of the vehicle with his hands above his head,” she told Stuff.

A woman in a white top and tan pants can be seen walking away from the black car towards officers, who motion her to keep moving to them.

The woman briefly talks to police before walking behind them.

A woman in tan pants and a white top walks away from the car and past police.

The man, in a white t-shirt, got out of the car with his hands on his head and walked towards police.

The two-minute video ends as the man is arrested and Waitai realises the waffle she was cooking might be burning.