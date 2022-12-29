Police charge man for 'targeted' killing of Auckland Mongrel Mob boss

Mongrel Mob members start a convoy from the funeral of Daniel Eliu, who was shot dead on December 17.

Police have arrested a man for the “deliberately targeted” killing of an Auckland Mongrel Mob boss just before Christmas.

Daniel Eliu, 46, was shot outside a South Auckland church on December 17, with the alleged gunman fleeing.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police were at the Seventh-Day Adventist Community Church in Manukau where Daniel Eliu was shot dead.

Police have now charged a 41-year-old male in relation to the fatal shooting, he is set to appear in the Manukau District Court on Friday.

“Police continue to make enquiries to identify others involved in the fatal shooting,” detective inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Va'aelua said.

READ MORE:

* Victim of Auckland church shooting was Auckland Mongrel Mob boss

* Alleged shooter waited at church for victim before killing, witness says

* Community leader worried about gang retaliation pleads for 'peace and calm' after man killed outside Auckland church



Eliu was the leader of the Mongrel Mob’s Auckland “Notorious” chapter for the last four years and his killing shocked family and mob members.

His funeral was on Wednesday with the service held at Māngere Memorial Hall, before his body was buried at Manukau Memorial Gardens.

Eliu was given a guard of honour by tens of patched Mongrel Mob members as his body travelled between the sites.

Police described Eliu as having been “deliberately targeted” in the shooting at about 10am on December 17, outside the Papatoetoe Seventh-Day Adventist Community Church.

According to a witness, the alleged shooter lay in wait through the service Eliu was attending and could be spotted on CCTV.

Jason Dorday/Stuff The funeral for slain Auckland Mongrel Mob Notorious boss Daniel Eliu was held on Wednesday.

Eliu had been at a Christmas service for the Grace Foundation, which helps those from marginalised backgrounds turn their lives around, when he was shot.

The gathering, called True Stories, is a regular Saturday morning sharing session run by the Grace Foundation which seeks to improve the lives of people from marginalised backgrounds.

Sonny Fatupaito and other members of the Mongrel Mob Kingdom chapter from Waikato paid their respects to Eliu on Tuesday, footage posted to Facebook showed.

Members of the King Cobras, an Auckland-based gang which started in Ponsonby in the 1950s, also paid their respects to Eliu.