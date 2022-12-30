Name suppression for man charged with murder of Auckland Mongrel Mob boss

Mongrel Mob members start a convoy from the funeral of Daniel Eliu, who was shot dead on December 17.

The man charged with the allegedly “deliberately targeted” killing of an Auckland Mongrel Mob boss just before Christmas has appeared in court.

The 42-year-old was granted interim name suppression when he appeared in the Manukau District Court in front of Judge Sanjay Patel on Friday morning, only several hundred meters from where the gangster was allegedly shot down.

The defendant appeared via audiovisual link on a murder charge, but a charge of unlawfully carrying a firearm was withdrawn.

He was remanded in custody without plea.

READ MORE:

* Victim of Auckland church shooting was Auckland Mongrel Mob boss

* Alleged shooter waited at church for victim before killing, witness says

* Auckland church shooting victim was 46-year-old Daniel Eliu



Judge Patel also suppressed the summary of facts and any identifying details of the defendant.

Daniel Eliu, 46, was shot and killed outside the Papatoetoe Seventh-Day Adventist Community Church on December 17, in what police described as a “deliberately targeted” killing.

Jason Dorday/Stuff The funeral for slain Auckland Mongrel Mob Notorious boss Daniel Eliu was held on Wednesday.

Eliu’s funeral was held on Wednesday at the Māngere Memorial Hall with dozens of patched Mongrel Mob members providing a guard of honour to his final resting place at Manukau Memorial Gardens.

The alleged gunman fled the scene on Puhinui Rd and his arrest and murder charge was announced on Thursday, 12 days later, by police.

James Halpin/Stuff A 42-year-old man charged with murder of Auckland Mongrel Mob boss Daniel Eliu appears in Manukau District Court by video link.

One witness told Stuff that the alleged shooter had lain in wait through a church service Eliu was attending and had been captured on CCTV, which had been handed over to police.

“He was there the whole time, we had so many kids running around the whole time,” Grace Foundation co-founder Tui Letele said.

Detective inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Va'aelua said police were continuing to work to identify others involved with the shooting.

Eliu was the leader of the Mongrel Mob’s Auckland “Notorious” chapter for the last four years and his killing shocked family and mob members.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Eliu’s alleged killer appeared in the Manukau District Court on Friday, police say they are continuing their inquiries.

He had been to prison multiple times, including for kidnapping and abusing a former partner and for slashing a man’s face with a boxcutter who he considered a nark.

At the time he was killed Eliu was attending a sharing session, called True Stories, run by the Grace Foundation which seeks to improve the lives of people from marginalised backgrounds.

Eliu’s killing was the second recent high-profile shooting of an Auckland gang boss after the president of the Tribesmen was shot and critically injured in November.

The two events are unrelated with the New Zealand Herald reporting Dion Snell, the Tribesmen president, was allegedly shot by another Tribesmen member.