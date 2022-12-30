Victim in Christmas Day killing was 57-year-old Baden Taikato

The defendant appeared in the Manukau District Court on Friday morning, charged with assault with a sword.

The victim in a Christmas day killing can now be named as 57-year-old Baden Taikato.

Taikato died after police were called to a house in Takanini, south Auckland, at 12.20am on Christmas Day with reports of fighting.

Police said he died a short time later.

On Monday, police announced they had arrested a man in connection with the killing and he appeared in Manukau District Court on Friday morning via audiovisual link.

The defendant was charged with assault, using a sword as a weapon, and received interim name suppression.

“More charges are likely as the investigation is ongoing,” Detective inspector Warrick Adkin said on Monday.

“The inquiry team would like to thank members of the public who have come forward and assisted police with the investigation so far.”

“First aid was immediately provided, however, tragically, the man died a short time later,” the spokesperson said on Christmas Day.