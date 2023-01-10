Police investigate unexplained death at infamous state house in Ōtara, Auckland

Police remained at the property in Ōtara three days after the woman's body was discovered.

Police are investigating an unexplained sudden death at a property in Ōtara, Auckland, where an infamous criminal once lived.

Ida Mahia died at the house on December 19, but mystery surrounds the circumstances, and police are continuing to treat the death as unexplained while they investigate.

The house on East Tamaki Road was once lived in by Bailey Junior Kurariki and his mother Lorraine West, including when Kurariki, 12 at the time, was charged with manslaughter in 2001.

Kurariki’s 14-year-old cousin Dontay also killed himself in the Ōtara house in December 2017 after being under Oranga Tamariki’s watch since birth.

Mahia had lived in the house for about five years, neighbours said, and was thought to be unrelated to Kurariki.

Caroline Slade, a friend and former neighbour of Mahia’s, said the woman was a good neighbour and was a creative person.

“She was a nice kind person, always helped you no matter what, was always truthful," Slade said.

Police said they attended the unexplained death on December 20, but an officer was still present at the property on December 22.

On December 24, the gate at the property was closed with police tape across it, but police had since left.