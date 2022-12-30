Man arrested after car arrives at Auckland police station with a body inside

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after a car arrived at Manukau Police Station with a body inside.

Police said in a statement the man has been charged with an assault-related offence. He is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court on Saturday.

“A post-mortem is taking place tomorrow, and it is likely that the man's charge will be upgraded,” police said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, police said “a man arrived at the station in a vehicle and approached the front counter”.

“Shortly afterwards, police have located a person deceased in the vehicle.”

Police cordoned off a house in south Auckland as part of inquiries.

Stuff has been at the scene of that Mona Ave property in Māngere Bridge since mid-afternoon on Friday, where a police guard has been in place.

The scene examination at this address would continue on Saturday, police said.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright said the man was in police custody and helping them with their investigation, which was still in the “very early” stages.

Neighbours of the Mona Ave property said police arrived early in the afternoon and officers had been stationed outside since.

One man said there was about six or seven police cars blocking the road when he arrived at 2pm.

Another neighbour, John, said he noticed police were at the property at 1pm.

He said he saw five or six cars and the tape already set up, and that police hadn’t used sirens when they had arrived.

“They [the officers] were just walking around,” he said.

He said the family that lived in the house had been there for at least two years, as he had lived in his house for that long.

Bright said residents of the street could expect an ongoing police presence over the coming days while a scene examination was conducted.