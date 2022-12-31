Man, 24, appears in court after body found in car outside police station

A man has appeared in court after a body was found in a car outside an Auckland police station.

The 24-year-old, who appeared in the Manukau District Court on Saturday morning, received interim name suppression.

He appeared on an intent to injure assault charge and was remanded without plea, requesting to be held in segregation.

The alleged offender appeared at 9.45am in a blue boiler suit and raised the hoodie at the start of the hearing, partially covering his face.

The man looked dejected and downcast.

Justice of the Peace Alan Martin also granted interim name suppression to the victim.

Police previously said a man arrived at Counties Manukau Police Station at 1.10pm on Friday afternoon and approached the front counter.

A body was then found in a car outside.

Police said the man had been charged late on Friday night after earlier saying he had been helping them in the early stages of the investigation.

A post-mortem examination on the victim’s body is set to take place on Saturday.

Police had also cordoned off a house on Mona Avenue in Māngere Bridge in relation to the death, but have not said how it is related to the investigation.

Neighbours on Mona Avenue said they didn’t know why police had cordoned the property off and most described finding the police on their street a surprise as they hadn’t used sirens when they arrived.