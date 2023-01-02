Murder charge after woman's body found in car outside police station

A man will be charged with murder after a woman’s body was found in a car outside an Auckland police station.

The 24-year-old was originally charged with an assault-related offence after the body was found outside the Counties Manukau Police Station last week.

He entered no plea and was granted interim name suppression.

Detective inspector Karen Bright said the charge would be upgraded to murder when he appeared in the Manukau District Court again on January 4.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Police at a home in Māngere Bridge after a woman’s body was found in a car.

Police swarmed a home in Mona Ave, Māngere Bridge following the discovery of the body.

Residents reported seeing about six police cars. Officers were “just walking around” and hadn’t used sirens when they pulled up.

Police said on Monday that scene investigation had been completed.

Bright said officers were “continuing to establish the circumstances leading to the woman’s death”.

The victim and the alleged offender knew each other, she said.

The woman’s body was found on December 30 after a man arrived at the station in a vehicle and approached the front counter.

“Shortly afterwards, police have located a person deceased in the vehicle,” police said.

When the man earlier appeared in court, he requested to be held in segregation.

He wore a blue boiler suit and raised the hood at the start of the hearing, partially covering his face.

Justice of the Peace Alan Martin, who presided over the proceedings, also granted interim name suppression to the victim.