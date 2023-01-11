Woman charged with murder following baby's death in Auckland

The baby boy was taken to Starship Hospital with head injuries and died on January 16, 2022. (File photo)

A woman has been charged with murder following the death of a 4-week-old baby.

The 22-year-old has also been charged with ill-treatment of a child and three counts of assaulting a child.

The charges were laid nearly a year after a baby boy was taken to Starship Hospital with head injuries and died on January 16, 2022.

The woman is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Medical authorities contacted police following the death.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said investigating any baby homicide was “difficult”.

“This is a sad and tragic case for all those involved, but it is important those allegedly responsible for the abuse of children are held to account,” he said.