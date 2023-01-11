Woman charged with murder following baby's death in Auckland appears in court

The baby boy was taken to Starship Hospital with head injuries and died on January 16, 2022. (File photo)

A 21-year-old woman charged with murder following the death of a 4-week-old baby is also alleged to have assaulted a 2-year-old child.

The charges were laid nearly a year after a baby boy was taken to Starship Hospital with head injuries and died on January 16, 2022.

Court documents seen by Stuff alleged the woman assaulted a 2-week-old in December before the child was again allegedly assaulted in January.

She is further charged with failing to obtain immediate medical assistance, which is likely to have caused a serious brain injury to the 4-week-old baby.

The woman is also alleged to have assaulted a 2-year-old boy in December 2021.

She appeared before Judge Belinda Sellars at the Auckland District Court on Wednesday where her lawyer Brandyn Gloyn asked for interim name suppression.

The woman was supported by a member of the Salvation Army in the dock.

Gloyn, appearing on behalf of Ron Mansfield KC, asked for the woman to be remanded without plea and said he would not be making an application for bail.

Judge Sellars remanded the woman through to the High Court next month.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said investigating any baby homicide was “difficult”.

“This is a sad and tragic case for all those involved, but it is important those allegedly responsible for the abuse of children are held to account,” he said.