'I love you' say supporters of man charged with murder after body found in car

A man appeared in the Manukau District Court charged with murder after a woman's body was found inside a car.

The man charged with murder after a body was found in a car has been granted continued name suppression.

The 24-year-old was originally charged with an assault-related offence after the body of a woman was found on December 30.

Police said a man parked a car outside the Counties Manukau Police Station in south Auckland and approached the front counter. The body was found shortly afterwards.

On Monday, police announced the charge would be upgraded to murder.

The man appeared in front of Judge Sharyn Otene on Wednesday.

Judge Otene continued the man’s interim name suppression until he appears in the High Court at Auckland in February.

Supporters of the man gathered in court, with one of them shouting as the defendant walked out: “Stay strong g ... I love you, it’s all right.”

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Police attended a Mona Avenue property in Auckland's Mangere Bridge on December 30.

The victim and key witnesses were also given name suppression.

The initial assault with intent charge was also withdrawn, with the sole murder charge remaining.

The man earlier appeared in the Manukau District Court on December 31, wearing a blue boiler suit. He raised the hoodie at the start of the hearing.

On Wednesday, the man looked to be wearing civilian clothes.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Police at a cordoned-off house on Mona Avenue in Māngere Bridge after a woman’s body was found in a car.

On Monday, Detective inspector Karen Bright said officers were “continuing to establish the circumstances leading to the woman’s death”.

The victim and the alleged offender had known each other, she said.

Police also said on Monday a scene investigation had been completed.

Police also cordoned off a house on Mona Ave in Māngere Bridge as part of their investigation, but did not confirm how the house was related.