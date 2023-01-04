Police seize $1.9 million worth of assets, including NFTs, in drug operation

Police have seized assets worth $1.9 million in an operation targeting a group allegedly involved in the importation and distribution of drugs.

Six men were arrested during search warrants in Waikato and Auckland as part of Operation Poapoa in June 2022, police said in a statement.

The men face a range of charges, including for participating in organised crime and selling and suppling

* Police seized hundreds of millions of dollars worth of assets in 2020

* Meth, LSD, heroin, cocaine and MDMA seized in nationwide drug busts

">illicit drugs.

The Hamilton High Court ordered the restraint of assets belonging to two of the arrested men, both aged 28, as per the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act.

The assets included a $680,000 home in Taupiri, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrency bought for $930k, four vehicles, a Harley Davidson motorcycle and $47k cash.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police announce a real-time drug screening tool for officers to use while working on the frontline.

Detective senior sergeant Keith Kay of the Waikato/Bay of Plenty Asset Recovery Unit said the restraint of assets prevented criminals from reinvesting the proceeds of their crimes.

“These asset restraints are the result of our staff’s ongoing work to disrupt the operations of those who seek to profit from the sale and supply of illicit drugs and other financially generated crime.”

Anyone with information or concerns about organised crime or drug supply in their community is encouraged to report it to police by phoning 111 or 105.

Information can also be given online at 105.police.govt.nz or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.