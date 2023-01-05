Ex-gang boss found dead in burnt-out car had been charged with raping teenager 24 years ago

The body of Chad Puru, a former Mongrel Mob president, was found in North Canterbury.

Christchurch man Chad Puru, 55, was found on Tuesday in a car damaged by fire near a gateway on Dalbeg Rd, a rural no-exit road about 10km inland from Amberley. Police have not officially confirmed the circumstances.

Police have requested the public's help with sightings of Puru between New Year's Eve and the discovery of his body about 10am on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said a post mortem was held on Wednesday but has declined to discuss its findings or the circumstances of the scene where his body was found.

Puru resigned from his role as president of the Mongrel Mob's Christchurch chapter more than 20 years ago after being charged with raping a 13-year-old girl.

Puru denied raping the young teenager in 1999 and the resulting trial ended in a hung jury. However, the charges levelled at Puru, then 33, created tensions within the gang, where underage sex is forbidden, and he had quit as president.

It is understood that he remained affiliated with the gang.

Police Police are seeking information on any sightings of this car between New Year’s Eve and Tuesday this week.

Puru was 168cm tall, of solid build with a mullet-style haircut and was extensively tattooed, including his face, police said.

Any sightings of Puru or a white Honda Fit – registration MSF928 – in the wider Christchurch area between 10am on New Year’s Eve, and 10am on Tuesday, January 3, should be reported to police.

Puru was accused of raping the 13-year-old at a gang house in Shirley in November 1999. After a week-long trial in September 2000, a jury failed to agree on a verdict and a second trial was ordered.

However, three days before the scheduled retrial in 2001, Puru pleaded guilty to unlawful sex with a girl aged between 12 and 16 and was sentenced to two years’ jail. He was given leave to apply for home detention.

It was reported at the time that the guilty pleas followed an agreement between the defence and Crown in which both sides accepted that the girl did not consent to sex but that the Crown could not prove Puru had not believed on reasonable grounds she had consented.

The court was told that gang rules made it clear rape or sex with underage girls was “basically a no-no”, and members would be thrown out of the mob for doing so.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF Police continue to investigate after the discovery of a body on a rural property in North Canterbury.

Puru had been in the gang for 17 or 18 years and became president four years earlier.

Defence counsel Rupert Glover told the High Court during his sentencing in 2001 that Puru's evidence during the earlier trial had created tensions within the gang.

“He felt he wasn't able to continue leading what he calls the club in those circumstances. He has relinquished the position and may not resume it.”

Any information regarding sightings of Puru or the car can be left via the police 105 phone number, Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, or online using reference number 230103/8956.