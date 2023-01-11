Bouncer charged after alleged assault leaves patron needing stitches

A bouncer has been arrested after Tyler Ortman was allegedly assaulted outside a popular Auckland gay bar.

The incident occurred just after Christmas outside Saloon Bar on Auckland’s Karangahape Rd.

Tyler Ortman tried to enter the bar about 2am. His friends were let through, but the bouncer refused him entry then assaulted him, he said.

The 31-year-old said he received liquid stitches to hold the split skin between his lip and nose together and had a bruised and swollen face.

The bouncer appeared in the Auckland District Court on Wednesday morning charged with injuring with intent to injure.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Saloon Bar on Karangahape Rd, where Ortman alleges a bouncer assaulted him.

The offence carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Judge Belinda Sellers suppressed the bouncer’s name and remanded him on bail. He did not enter a plea.

Wayne Clark, the owner of Saloon Bar, said he had supplied all the CCTV to the police and stood the guard down two days after the alleged assault.

Clark owns a set of bars on the street including Family Bar and Bamboo Tiger.

He said he was “quite upset about the whole thing”.

However, he would continue to use the security company, he said.

Security at Saloon Bar is contracted out to Black and White Security Limited, owned by Christopher Yates.

Yates said he had employed the guard for two months, but stood him down following the charge.