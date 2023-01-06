Man charged after person found critically injured on south Auckland road

Police are investigating how a person came to be critically injured in south Auckland. (File photo)

A man has been charged after a person was found on a rural south Auckland street in a critical condition on Thursday afternoon.

Police have charged the man with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The 43-year-old is set to appear in the Manukau District Court on Friday morning.

“The investigation continues to establish the full circumstances of the incident,” a police spokesperson said.

”As the matter is now before the court, Police are unable to make any further comment.”

The person was found critically injured on Batty Rd in Karaka about 3.15pm.

They remained in Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition on Friday morning but were expected to survive, a police spokesperson said.

Hato Hone St John Ambulance spokesperson Edward Connolly said an ambulance and two rapid response vehicles were sent to the scene.

“One patient in critical condition was taken to Middlemore Hospital via ambulance,” he said on Thursday.

Batty Rd was closed for a time but reopened at 9.30pm, after a scene examination was completed.

Police said they were making inquiries to determine the circumstances of the incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it.

Police can be contacted on 105, using reference event number P053198305.