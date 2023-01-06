Person critically injured in rural south Auckland expected to survive

Police are investigating how a person came to be critically injured in south Auckland. (File photo)

The person found critically injured on a rural southern Auckland road on Thursday remains in a critical condition but is expected to survive, police say.

Police are investigating how the person came to be critically injured on Batty Rd in Karaka about 3.15pm.

They remained in Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition on Friday morning, a police spokesperson said.

Hato Hone St John spokesperson Edward Connolly said an ambulance and two rapid response vehicles were sent to the scene.

“One patient in critical condition was taken to Middlemore Hospital via ambulance,” he said.

Batty Rd was closed for a time but reopened at 9.30pm, after a scene examination was completed.

Police said they were making inquiries to determine the circumstances of the incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it.

Police can be contacted on 105, using reference event number P053198305.