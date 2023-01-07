Armed men at large following home invasion on Auckland's North Shore

Three armed men are at large following a robbery in Northcote. (File photo)

Police are searching for three armed men following a home invasion on Auckland’s North Shore.

The three men allegedly entered a property on Onewa Rd in Northcote about 1am on Saturday, police said in a statement.

It was reported the men threatened the occupiers and stole their belongings.

The trio fled the scene and abandoned the getaway car near Ken Mauner Park in Avondale.

A police dog unit failed to find the offenders.

Anyone with information can phone police on 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 230107/3152.