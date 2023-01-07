Police seek two men after 'unprovoked attack' in Hamilton

Police want to speak to two men following an alleged assault on Dominion Rd in Nawton, Hamilton.

Police want to speak to two men following an alleged assault on Dominion Rd in Nawton, Hamilton. The incident occurred about 8am on Saturday.

The victim was leaving Dominion Park when two men approached him. Sergeant Matthew Lee said one of the pair was acting aggressively, so the victim ran to avoid confrontation, but was followed.

"It appears he's been chased down the footpath on Dominion Rd and has been punched hard in the back of the head.

“The victim suffered numerous cuts and bruises to his arms, legs and torso from being knocked over, and he has a lump on the back of his head where he was hit."

The two men left the area on foot. They were last seen walking down Grange Ave.

"This was an unprovoked attack on the victim, who did not know the offender.

“The victim is a foreign national, very upset, and has a limited support network in New Zealand,” Lee said. “We need the community’s help to find those responsible.”

The two men police are seeking are described as being of Māori or Pacific Island descent and are both about 21 years old. They are of a large build, with curly black hair.

One of the men was wearing shorts, but no shirt or shoes. The second man was shorter, and wearing shorts, shoes and a shirt.

Police believe two men in a CCTV image may be able to help with inquiries. The image has been supplied to media, and appears at the top of this story.

The men - or people with information that may help locate them – are asked to contact police on 105 and reference the file number 230107/4450.Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.