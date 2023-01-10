Man seriously injured, four charged after alleged kidnapping in Auckland

A man was seriously injured in an alleged kidnapping in north Auckland on January 2. (File photo)

Four people have been charged after a man was seriously injured in an alleged kidnapping.

The incident took place in Auckland’s Stanmore Bay on January 2, police said in a statement.

Court documents show the accused, two men and two women aged between 27 and 36, allegedly took a man and confined him without consent.

They are also alleged to have assaulted the man using a pipe gun as a weapon. Two were charged with being in possession of a firearm and one with failing to allow police to exercise a search warrant.

Police labelled the alleged offending as serious.

“The victim in this matter sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital at the time, where he is now in a stable condition.”

The incident was believed to be isolated, police said.

Police could not provide more information as the matter was before the courts.

The accused will appear at the North Shore District Court later in January.