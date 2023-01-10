Council contractor hospitalised after 'serious incident' in Henderson, one in custody

Hindmarsh Green in Henderson where a person was injured in a serious incident on Tuesday morning.

An Auckland Council maintenance contractor has been hospitalised during a “serious incident” in Henderson that left one person in custody.

The worker involved in the incident was in a serious, but stable condition in hospital, according to police.

The incident occurred about 10.24am Tuesday at Hindmarsh Green, a park in Henderson, West Auckland.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

Auckland Council head of property and commercial business Kim O’Neill said it involved an employee of one of the council’s contracted facilities' maintenance companies.

“Our thoughts are with them as they recover.”

The council was providing police with any support they needed, O’Neill said.

A police spokesperson said one person was in custody following the incident.

“Our inquiries are currently in the very early stages to determine what has occurred, however there is no risk to the public in relation to this incident.”