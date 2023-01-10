Man accused of breaching name suppression wants name suppression

On The Detail podcast, we talk to law experts about who receives this treatment in court - and why. (Video first published on September 20, 2021)

A man charged with breaching a suppression order is trying to get the charge thrown out and wants his name kept secret.

The man, aged in his 50s, appeared in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday.

He is accused of breaching name suppression in October 2021 by publishing a person’s name, occupation and circumstances of alleged offending.

The charge, laid under the Criminal Procedure Act​, carries a maximum penalty of six months’ prison.

While the man, who is representing himself, has not currently got name suppression, Stuff has not named him as he said in court he was applying for name suppression.

He said he had tried to apply at an earlier hearing but told his application could not be heard that day.

He had a written application with him on Tuesday, but Judge Ajit Swaran Singh​ said it was unable to be heard as he was unable to read all the material while dealing with other matters.

The man has applied to have the charge dismissed, the equivalent of the charge being thrown out and him deemed to be acquitted.

That would require a hearing though, with the judge putting matters off until March.

Any suppression application should be filed in the meantime, the judge said.

Prosecutions for breaching name suppression are relatively rare, with the man’s case the first to come through the Palmerston North District Court in years.

Many people have breached suppression orders in recent times – such as in the cases of Baby W, a six-month-old boy requiring heart surgery, and James Leslie Booth, a paedophile teacher who sexually abused children – all seemingly without consequence.

Arguably one of the most high profile breaches in recent times was businessman and Auckland mayoral hopeful Leo Molloy breaching a suppression order in the Grace Millane murder case.

He named Jesse Kempson, the man who murdered Millane, on an online forum while Kempson’s identity was suppressed for fair trial reasons.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Businessman Leo Molloy was fined and sentenced to community service for breaching name suppression during the Grace Millane trial.

Molloy was convicted, given 350 hours of community work and fined $15,000.

He later lost a subsequent appeal against the conviction and sentence.

Being granted name suppression is also rare, with just 4934 of the 168,227 people charged with offences in 2021/22 getting interim name suppression and only 1539 getting permanent name suppression.

It used to be far easier to get name suppression, but the Criminal Procedure Act, which became law in 2011, tightened up judges’ discretion to grant suppression orders.

The changes worked, with Ministry of Justice figures showing permanent name suppression orders made in Manawatū courts fell 90% between 2010 and 2014.