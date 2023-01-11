Police investigating person who used alias to offer 'therapeutic massages' online

A person using the alias ‘Roney Maan’ met up with several people after advertising massages online. (File photo)

Police want to hear from anyone who met up or spoke with a person advertising “therapeutic massages” online.

The person used the alias ‘Roney Maan’.

The profile has since been deleted, “however police believe the person behind it used it to correspond, and in some cases, meet up with several parties while it was active”, a spokesperson said.

Do you know more? Email catrin.owen@stuff.co.nz

Police in Waikato and Auckland want more information to help with an investigation.

Anyone with more information can contact 105 quoting file number 230109/0189 or go online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.