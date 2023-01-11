Front of Napier vape store 'smashed in', hit by early morning ramraid

Police are yet to find ramraiders who targeted the Cosmic vape shop in Napier on Wednesday morning.

The general manager of a vape store was woken up at 2am to alert him to yet another break-in at its Napier store.

It was the first ramraid at the Cosmic Napier vape shop, but far from being the first break-in over the last few months alone, Scott, who declined to provide his last name, said.

Scott and police were notified of the burglary at the store on Emerson St at 2am on Wednesday, he said.

A police spokesperson said offenders used a stolen car to break into the store before stealing products and fleeing. The car was left at the scene.

Police were yet to find or identify the offenders.

Scott said break-ins and attempted break-ins at the store were a “relatively frequent occurrence”.

But the level of damage the ramraid caused was “significant this time” and would require rebuilding the whole shopfront which was “smashed in”, he said.

Supplied CCTV footage shows a ramraid at Blaze N Chill vape shop in Hamilton Central.

Scott said the incident was disappointing but he appreciated the response from police.

“We just have to deal with it and move forward.”

Extra security measures were being considered, he said.

He was hopeful the store would be able to reopen within the next week.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Damage at the Cosmic vape shop in Napier.

