Napier vape store hit by early morning ramraid

Police are yet to locate offenders who hit a Napier vape shop in a ramraid on Wednesday morning.





Police were notified of a burglary at the Cosmic Napier vape shop at 2am on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson said offenders used a stolen car to break into the store before stealing products and fleeing.

The car used in the burglary was left at the scene.

Police are yet to find or identify the offenders.