Two injured in gun-related incidents in Porirua

Porirua locals should expect to see more police patrols as officers investigate two gun-related incidents.

Kāpiti-Mana Area Commander, Inspector Renée Perkins said a man was found with gunshot wounds at a Waitangirua address overnight.

Police confirmed he was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police were also investigating a similar incident from earlier in the day in Cannons Creek, where one person suffered minor injuries.

Enquiries were ongoing to establish the full story, including whether the two incidents were linked.

Extra patrols would be going on in the area “to provide reassurance to the community as we work to bring offenders to account,” Perkins said.

“We strongly encourage people to call police immediately on 111 if they hear or see anything concerning in their neighbourhood.”

Anyone with information should phone police on 105, or online using Update My Report, with the event number: P053385213.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.