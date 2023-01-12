Fake Kiwi 'doctor' practised in the UK for 19 years, court hears

Zholia Alemi pretended to have a degree from Auckland University and posed as a doctor in the UK for 19 years, a court has heard.

A Kiwi woman posed as a doctor in the United Kingdom for nearly two decades, taking about $2 million from British taxpayers, a court has heard.

Zholia Alemi has been described as the “most accomplished fraudster” by the prosecutor, according to the Guardian.

Alemi faces 20 charges, including forgery and fraud, and faces a jury trial at the Manchester Crown Court.

“To put it bluntly, the defendant is a fraud. While she held herself out as being a doctor, she was utterly unqualified to do so,” prosecutor Christopher Stables said in his opening to the court.

Alemi falsely claimed to have obtained a medical degree from the University of Auckland when she registered to work in the UK in 1995. However, she had actually dropped out of medical school after failing the first year of her five-year course.

During her 19 years with the National Health Service (NHS), she was paid about $2 million.

Alemi was previously jailed for fraud and theft in 2018 after she was found to have doctored an elderly dementia patient's will in west Cumbria in an attempt to inherit the pensioner's £1.3 million (NZ$2.4 million) estate.

Frank Augstein/AP Zholia Alemi worked for the NHS for 19 years. (File photo)

At the trial in Manchester, Stables said Alemi deceived the General Medical Council through “bogus assertions”.

The General Medical Council (GMC) decides whether a doctor is qualified to practise in the UK.

“She had in fact secured entry on to the GMC register of medical practitioners but had done so by fraud; by forging her qualifications and other documents, which induced the GMC to accept her as genuine.”

Alemi practised as a doctor in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland between 1998 and 2017, according to the Guardian.

The prosecutor told the jury he believed Alemi was born in Iran in 1962 and married a New Zealander in 1987. Records show her occupation was listed as a nurse.

In 1995, Alemi was living in Hampshire and was “at all times posing as a psychiatrist”, Stables said.

“She decided to achieve by forgery what she had failed to achieve by academic study.

“She didn’t ever complete the course. She didn’t pass, and cannot therefore have been awarded the degree that she claims to have,” Stables said.

The BBC reported that when a home owned by Alemi in Northern Ireland was searched by police, they found a briefcase in a cupboard containing part of a “forger's kit”, including dry transfer letters and documents which Stables suggested were practice versions of a forged certificate.

Alemi denied the charges against her. She said she was appropriately qualified and had documents to back up her assertions, the Guardian reported.

The trial is expected to last four to five weeks.