Waikato police seek 19-year-old in relation to violent Hamilton incident

Waikato police want to locate 19-year-old Trayd Tahau in relation to a violent incident in Hamilton on December 17, 2022.

A warrant to arrest was issued at the Hamilton District Court on Wednesday, where Tahau was charged with aggravated robbery, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, aggravated assault, assault with intent to rob, and unlawfully getting into a vehicle.

Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders said in a statement that Tahau is dangerous and should not be approached.

READ MORE:

* Dairy worker attacked with machete had fled to back room to escape robbers' 'gratuitous violence' - police

* Machete-wielding robber chops off dairy worker's fingers in vicious attack

* Nine arrests made by police investigating spate of Hamilton robberies



“We believe he may still be in the Waikato area and is actively evading police.

“We want to hear from anyone with information on his whereabouts. We consider Trayd to be dangerous and need anyone with information to contact us immediately.”

People with details about Tahau should call 111 and quote the file number 221217/6333.