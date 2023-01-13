Man threatened to shoot police and send bomb to broadcaster Mike Hosking

Mike Hosking, pictured chairing the TVNZ leaders debate in 2017, has hosted the weekday breakfast programme on Newstalk ZB for the past decade.

A 52-year-old man has been sentenced to home detention after threatening to kill or seriously harm police officers and broadcaster Mike Hosking.

Rodney George Robertson appeared at the Auckland District Court on Friday after earlier admitting six charges of threatening to kill or do grievous bodily harm.

Judge Kathryn Maxwell said Robertson was at his home in December 2021 and playing loud music at 1.30am.

When people, whose identities have been suppressed, called noise control, Robertson threatened to shoot them.

Police were called and when three officers arrived at Robertson’s home, he threatened to shoot them too if they did not leave his property.

The following month, in January 2022, Robertson sent a series of text messages to Mike Hosking’s Newstalk ZB programme.

“The language you used in those text messages is both crass and disgraceful,” Judge Maxwell said.

One of the messages threatened Hosking by suggesting there could be a bomb sent by courier.

When questioned by the police, he labelled the threat as “a prank”.

She said Robertson had threatened to use weapons but there was no indication he had any intention of carrying them out.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Auckland District Court, where Rodney Robertson was sentenced on Friday. (File photo)

Judge Maxwell said Robertson had been an engineer before starting up an antiques business. However, online auction websites destroyed his business and he was now on a benefit.

She said Robertson turned to alcohol and drugs before his mental health deteriorated.

Judge Maxwell said Robertson had a history of mental health issues and convictions for “anti-social” behaviour.

A report from Robertson’s psychologist suggested Robertson had suffered under the Covid-19 lockdowns, isolating him from his support network and making it difficult to get his medication.

Robertson’s lawyer Lila Tu’i said her client was engaging with mental health professionals and urged Judge Maxwell to impose a sentence of supervision, so he could continue getting help.

Judge Maxwell said Robertson had already been subject to supervision and said home detention was the least restrictive sentence she could impose. She sentenced him to five months of home detention.

The Judge also added 100 hours of community work.

“If you threaten to kill a police officer, you need to give back to the community.”

The judge also declined Robertson’s bid for name suppression, based on his mental health issues.

Judge Maxwell said Robertson had experienced mental health relapses over the last eight years without being named in the media.

“If you threaten police officers and if you threaten people in the public arena, you can expect to find yourself in the same.”

Judge Maxwell declined an application by the police prosecutor for Robertson, a sickness beneficiary, to pay each of the victims $500 in reparation.

In 2018, Hosking and his partner Kate Hawkesby sold their Remuera home for $9.6 million and bought a lifestyle block in Matakana for $4.5 million.

“Mr Robertson is on a benefit,” said Judge Maxwell, “this doesn’t strike me as the right case for an order of emotional harm.”

In 2021, Sinapati Tuugasala was discharged without conviction after being charged with threatening to kill the broadcaster.

Hosking has hosted the weekday breakfast programme on Newstalk ZB for the past decade.

At the time of the threats, a spokeswoman for Hosking’s employer, NZME, said the company took the safety of its staff “very seriously”. She declined to comment further.