Naming former teacher akin to 'death sentence', says judge

The Auckland District Court, where Judge Kathryn Maxwell granted the teacher permanent name suppression. (File photo)

Publishing the name of a former teacher, who exchanged sexually explicit photos with a girl, would amount to imposing “a death sentence”, a judge has ruled.

The former teacher, who was 23 at the time of the offending, earlier admitted a charge of exposing a young person to indecencies.

Court documents released to Stuff show the survivor, a young teenager, was not a student of the teacher’s, but the pair struck up a relationship in 2020.

Over two weeks the pair exchanged explicit photos of themselves and messages using a phone app.

When police spoke to the teacher he initially denied asking the girl to send him photos or providing her with photos. Court documents show that was not true.

The former teacher’s application for a discharge without conviction was declined by Judge Kathryn Maxwell in September, and she sentenced him to six months of home detention and ordered him to pay $4160 in reparations.

On Friday the man’s case was back before the Auckland District Court where his lawyer Sarah Hames​ said there had been a “dramatic decline“ in her client’s mental health and there was a real risk to his safety if his name was published.

She said he had been assessed as being at a low risk of reoffending and was “on a path“ to rehabilitation.

The Crown and the survivor of his offending did not oppose his permanent name suppression.

Judge Maxwell said the man’s teaching registration had been cancelled, and he had been assessed as being at a low-risk of reoffending.

The judge said she had three reports form mental health experts which detailed the former teacher’s self harm.

“To refuse this application would, in effect, be to impose a death sentence and that cannot be allowed to happen.”

In addition, Judge Maxwell suppressed the name of the school and the ages of the students who attend.