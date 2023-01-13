'It's amazing' - two arrests after expectant Christchurch couple's home ransacked

Janene and Hugh Burnett arrived back from holiday to find burglars had ransacked their home - stealing about $100,000 of possessions.

Two people have been arrested after a couple expecting a baby returned from a weekend away to find their home ransacked and property worth more than $100,000 stolen.

Santana Smith, a 24-year-old shed hand, and Dean Frederick George Dellaway, a 53-year-old truck and tanker driver, have been jointly charged with burglary.

The arrests came as police searched two Christchurch properties, in Shirley and Northcote, on Thursday afternoon.

“A significant amount of the property was recovered from two properties thanks to information and help from our community, plus some extensive police work,” Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman said.

Jellyman said the property taken in the burglary was worth more than $100,000.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The Burnetts arrived home to find jewellery, electronics, tools, snowboarding gear, a travel journal, medication and sugar had been stolen.

Janene and Hugh Burnett arrived back in Christchurch on Sunday morning from Banks Peninsula to discover their 4WD truck was missing from their driveway in Richmond.

When they opened the front door they came across carnage.

The entire house had been trashed, they said, with boxes upended and belongings strewn across the floors.

Burglars took almost everything they could get their hands on – from wedding and engagement rings, birth certificates and passports, to towels, laptops, computer hard drives holding irreplaceable photos and travel journals.

SUPPLIED Burglars left Janene and Hugh Burnett's home in disarray, stealing everything from a wedding dress to sugar from the pantry.

They stole the pillows from their bed, painkillers and sugar from the pantry, butter, popcorn and cheese.

To top it all, the thieves took items they had bought for a nursery for their baby, who is due in March.

The burglary affected their upcoming baby shower, with South African wines and meat taken.

Burnett said she was “amazed” at how fast the police had managed to catch the culprits.

“I think it’s amazing because we only reported the burglary on Sunday, forensics came on Monday, and now it’s Friday.”

Burnett received a call from police saying that some of their belongings were available to be picked up but not all.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Hugh and Janene Burnett saw their home in Richmond, Christchurch, ransacked by thieves while they were away for the weekend.

“The majority of our high value items are still missing, but we're just thankful for anything that has been recovered,” she said.

“It (the efficiency of police) has restored a bit of hope, a lot of times you won’t be taken seriously for these things.”

Burnett said it was a comfort to know that those allegedly responsible had been detained by police.

Jellyman said police were “thrilled to be able to return the property to the victims” and said information from members of the public played “a significant role in the swift arrests, which enabled the recovery of the property”.

