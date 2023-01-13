Upskirt cameraman spotted by 12-year-old survivor's father at shopping mall

Michael Morrison in the dock at the Auckland District Court

Michael Morrison preyed on girls and young women at a shopping mall, covertly filming them with a hidden camera.

He was positioning his cellphone, hidden in a toy helicopter box, up a girl’s skirt when he was spotted by her father.

The father, who can’t be identified, told the Auckland District Court on Friday that he didn’t “jump” on Morrison straight away as he didn’t want to alarm his 12-year-old daughter and her friend.

He phoned the police a short time later, but Morrison got away.

The 58-year-old was arrested three days later after mall security spotted him again and called police.

Court documents released to Stuff show Morrison filmed up the skirts of 22 girls and young women, 17 of whom police have not been able to identify.

On Friday Morrison appeared at the Auckland District Court for sentencing, having earlier admitted 22 charges of making intimate visual recordings.

Some of the survivors of Morrison’s offending and their parents were in court.

One spoke of the ongoing trauma associated with Morrison’s abuse. She said she had initially blamed herself which led to her second guessing herself when choosing what to wear.

“Nobody should have to worry about what they wear in public. It’s our human right.”

Judge Evangelos Thomas applauded the young woman’s bravery in speaking out and thanked her. He said the community was only now beginning to learn of the long-term damage associated with Morrison’s kind of offending.

A mother told the court she and her partner had chosen to keep Morrison’s offending from their daughter until she was old enough to be able to deal with it.

Another father spoke of limiting his daughter’s social contact after the offending in an effort to protect her.

A 14-year-old schoolgirl, who had her statement read by a victim advisor, spoke of the gross breach of trust.

“I should be able to go to the mall without being harassed by men.”

Edward Gay/Stuff The boxed toy helicopter used by Michael Morrison to film girls and young women.

Court documents released to Stuff show Morrison used a boxed remote control helicopter, cutting a flap in the top to conceal his phone. He then attached long carry handles so he could position the box and film up the skirts of girls and young women.

The summary of facts document shows Morrison targeted girls and young women aged between 10 and 18.

Over five days in March 2021, Morrison went to the Westfield mall in Newmarket and surrounding streets and targeted girls and young women on the escalators or as they waited in line. Some were dressed in school uniforms.

Morrison read a letter of apology from the dock and said he felt the guilt of what he had done on a daily basis. He said he was getting help for his alcoholism and attending AA meetings, sometimes twice a day.

“In a way I was glad I was caught, that being arrested was a wake-up call for me to be a better person.”

His lawyer Ashleigh Millington urged Judge Thomas to sentence Morrison to home detention so he could continue with his rehabilitation.

Judge Thomas said everyone, including young women, deserved to feel safe in public spaces.

“It’s not the filming itself that causes the harm, it’s the betrayal when you realise you can’t even go to a shopping mall without being used as a sexual object.”

Judge Thomas took time off Morrison’s sentence, acknowledging his remorse, efforts at rehabilitation and his early guilty pleas.

But he did not reduce the sentence to home detention, instead jailing Morrison for 12 months.

“Yours was highly predatory offending, including against children. That elevates the principles such as denunciation and deterrence.”

He said many people in the community would expect sexual predators to be sent to jail.

“I don’t think anyone could seriously argue with that.”

Judge Thomas ordered Morrison be subject to special conditions when he is released from prison including assessment for alcohol and drug addiction treatment, not to own a device with a camera and to undergo a sex offender’s programme.

Judge Thomas also ordered Morrison’s cell phone to be destroyed.