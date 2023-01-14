18-year-old charged with murder after woman found dead in Dunedin

A homicide investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead at a property on Helensburgh Rd in Dunedin.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder following an incident on Helensburgh Road in Dunedin on Saturday.

He is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court on 16 January.

Police were called to a property on Helensburgh Rd around 3am on Saturday, they said in a statement.

A woman was found dead at the scene.

One person has been arrested in relation to her death.

“At this stage, police are not in a position to provide further details about the woman’s identity, however, will look to do so in due course.”