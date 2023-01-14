Homicide probe after woman found dead in Dunedin
A homicide investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead in Dunedin.
Police were called to a property on Helensburgh Rd around 3am on Saturday, it said in a statement.
A woman was found dead at the scene.
One person has been arrested in relation to her death.
“At this stage, police are not in a position to provide further details about the woman’s identity, however, will look to do so in due course.”
An investigation into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.
A cordon has been set up around the property.