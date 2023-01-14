Homicide probe after woman found dead in Dunedin

A homicide investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead at a property on Helensburgh Rd in Dunedin.

Police were called to a property on Helensburgh Rd around 3am on Saturday, it said in a statement.

A woman was found dead at the scene.

One person has been arrested in relation to her death.

“At this stage, police are not in a position to provide further details about the woman’s identity, however, will look to do so in due course.”

An investigation into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

A cordon has been set up around the property.