Man arrested in relation to Napier homicide

A 33-year-old-man has been arrested in relation to the death of Napier man Colin Blithe.

The man is expected to appear in the Napier District Court on February 3, charged with murder.

Blithe, 68, was found dead at his home after police were called to a residential address on Emerson St about 2.45pm on Sunday.

Detective inspector Martin James said police wanted to thank the members of the community who had come forward to assist with the investigation.

“Police acknowledge that this has been a traumatic event for those involved, we will continue to provide support for those affected by the incident,” he said.

James said police were not seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation and believed the accused man was known to Blithe.