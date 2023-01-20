Man arrested after woman cut in neck, sexually assaulted in Auckland park

Armed police outside the Auckland Botanic Gardens following the incident on Tuesday.

Police have arrested and charged one person after a woman was sexually assaulted in Tōtara Park, near Auckland Botanic Gardens, on Tuesday.

The assault happened at about 10.25am at a lookout point on the Puhiniui Forest Trail within the park.

A 27-year-old man been charged with one count of unlawful sexual connection and one count of indecent assault.

He is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Saturday.

On Wednesday, police said the woman had been walking on the Puhinui Stream Forest Trail and had stopped at a lookout point when she was attacked.

“The woman received a laceration to her neck during the attack, which involved a knife.”

Detective Inspector Karen Bright said the offender fled on foot following the “cowardly” attack.

The Botanic Gardens and Tōtara Park were always busy with walkers and “it is concerning that this offending occurred in broad daylight”.

Bright thanked members of the public for coming forward with information about the incident.