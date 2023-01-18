Woman sexually assaulted, cut in neck during incident in Auckland park

Armed police could be seen outside the Auckland Botanic Gardens following an incident on Tuesday.

A woman was sexually assaulted and cut in the neck during an incident in an Auckland park.

Police cordoned off Tōtara Park and the nearby Auckland Botanic Gardens following the incident on Tuesday morning.

Police said on Wednesday the woman had been walking on the Puhinui Stream Forest Trail and had stopped at a lookout point when she was attacked.

“The woman received a laceration to her neck during the attack, which involved a knife.”

READ MORE:

* Person assaulted, witnesses see knife, near Auckland's Botanic Gardens



Detective Inspector Karen Bright said the offender fled on foot following the “cowardly” attack.

He had not been found as of Wednesday evening.

“Police acknowledge that this incident has been an incredibly distressing ordeal for the victim and we are ensuring there is support in place for her,” Bright said.

“Understandably our community will be concerned by what has happened.

“Police reassure them that we are taking this incident incredibly seriously and our investigation team is working hard to apprehend the offender.

“Everyone has the right to travel around the city, without fear of being the victim of a crime.”

Bright said the Botanic Gardens and Tōtara Park were always busy with walkers and “it is concerning that this offending occurred in broad daylight”.

The offender was described as being in his 20s or early 30s, of chubby build and with facial tattoos, she said.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue T-shirt and black shorts.

Bright said police wanted to hear from anyone who was in the area between 8am-11.30am on Tuesday, as they might have seen something “of relevance to the investigation”.

The attack took place near the northern boundary of the Botanic Gardens, she said.

“We are also interested in hearing from anyone who may have been taking photographs, or has video footage in the area of the Botanical Gardens or Tōtara Park between the relevant times.”

Anyone with information was asked to call 105 or go online to police.govt.nz/use-105 and use ‘Update My Report’, referencing file number 230117/3643.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-nz.org.